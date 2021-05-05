Take this quiz to find out how addicted to social media you are

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

This is the quiz that shows exactly how addicted to social you are.

Have you ever borrowed money to buy data?

All the time
Few times
Never

Ever begged someone to do data subscription for you?

Never
Sometimes
All the time

How would you rate your relationship with Instagram?

Love it.
Hate it.
Indifferent.

Facebook. Twitter. Tiktok. Snapchat. Instagram. Triller. How many of them do you have an account with?

Four
More than four
Less than four

You're on social during meetings/religious gatherings

Lol. All the time
Only when I get bored
Rarely

When you don’t have access to social media, how do you feel?

Bothered
Unbothered
Depends

You spend more time on social media daily than you intended

Yes
No
It depends

You take your phone with you to the restroom

Most of the time
Occasionally
Never

You see and reply to all DMs immediately

All the time
Sometimes
Never

You’ve met 3 or more lovers/sex partners from social media

Yes
No
I prefer to not speak
Your score: You're addicted!
Your score: You're not addicted.
You're doing well. You should be very proud of yourself.
Your score: You're almost addicted.
Omo. Look at you on the brink of addiction.
