Take this quiz and we'll guess what kind of ex you are

Ayoola Adetayo

The petty one, the emotional one or just indifferent?

Rate your sex skills over 10

0
Between 1-3
Between 4-7
Between 8-10

How many times do you eat per day?

Once
Twice
Thrice
My stomach has a mind of its own

How many times do you eat one pack of spaghetti?

In one serving
Twice
Thrice
More than three times

Select a random mood

Fed up
Pleased
Shook
Disgusted

Pick one

Flavour
2Baba
Wizkid
Davido
Olamide
Timaya

How many SIM cards have you used in your entire life?

1
2
3
More than 3

Your favourite social media app?

Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Snapchat
Triller
TikTok
Your score: The excited one
You are the type that is excited to get back into the streets ASAP. It's cool to be boo'd up, but you also don't mind running back to the streets!!! It is what it is
Your score: The one who doesn't move on easily
It takes forever to move on from a relationship. So you are the type of ex highkey waiting for them to just call you to patch things up.
Your score: The petty one
600 years after breaking up with someone, you are still throwing shades and always looking for an opportunity to drag them.
Ayoola Adetayo

