Take this quiz and we'll guess the kind of sex you enjoy most
Vanilla sex or something more scintillating?
1. Select a sexy artiste
Flavour
Chike
Tiwa Savage
Tems
Yemi Alade
Skepta
2. Select a series
Bridgerton
Emily In Paris
Lupin
Gangs of London
Billions
Ozark
3. Select the best time to have sex for you
Midnight
Early morning
Afternoon
Evening
It's anytime for me
I prefer to not speak
4. Does love make sex better?
Yes
No
I don't know
It depends
Abeg free me
I'll rather not answer
5. Where's the weirdest place you've had sex?
In a public place
In the pool
At a religious venue
In a class
Somewhere else
Prefer to not speak
6. Pick a fantasy you'd love to fulfil
Threesome with strangers
Consensual gangbang
Golden shower
Attend a sex party
Sex with siblings
None of the above
Delayed gratification dey burst your brain pass anything for this life, especially when your partner has been away for a long time. Can't actually fault this. Keep doing you, boo.
Sex only bangs like a MF when you know you should not be doing it. A friend's partner, a sibling's partner, your partner's sibling, someone else's partner. Those are the types that gets you going. You bad, bad, child.
If you are not in love, you won't even think of having sex. The person does not have to be aware that you love them, neither do they have to love you back though. Once you love them, you're ready to catch an orgasm or two with them.
Sex that you should not be having, the type that is repulsive to the mind of the everyday person is what delights you the most. Won't be surprised to hear that you're secretly wishing to serve it to your friend's parent.
50 Shades of Grey geng.
Being caught unawares with sex is how you catch your cruise. The more spontaneous and unexpected it is, the more intensely you feel the pleasure.
