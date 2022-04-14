Take this quiz and we'll guess how messy you are
Were looking for people who thrive on chaos and drama. Is that you?
1. Select a sexy artiste
Flavour
Chike
Tiwa Savage
Tems
Yemi Alade
Skepta
2. Select a series
Bridgerton
Emily In Paris
Lupin
Gangs of London
Billions
Ozark
3. Select the best time to have sex for you
Midnight
Early morning
Afternoon
Evening
It's anytime for me
I prefer to not speak
4. Does love make sex better?
Yes
No
I don't know
It depends
Abeg free me
I'll rather not answer
5. Where's the weirdest place you've had sex?
In a public place
In the pool
At a religious venue
In a class
Somewhere else
Prefer to not speak
6. Pick a fantasy you'd love to fulfil
Threesome with strangers
Consensual gangbang
Golden shower
Attend a sex party
Sex with siblings
None of the above
Chaos personified
Share your score:
Also, where you are and what the situation is.
