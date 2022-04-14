RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Take this quiz and we'll guess how messy you are

Authors:

Pulse Staff

Were looking for people who thrive on chaos and drama. Is that you?

1. Select a sexy artiste

Flavour
Chike
Tiwa Savage
Tems
Yemi Alade
Skepta

2. Select a series

Bridgerton
Emily In Paris
Lupin
Gangs of London
Billions
Ozark

3. Select the best time to have sex for you

Midnight
Early morning
Afternoon
Evening
It's anytime for me
I prefer to not speak

4. Does love make sex better?

Yes
No
I don't know
It depends
Abeg free me
I'll rather not answer

5. Where's the weirdest place you've had sex?

In a public place
In the pool
At a religious venue
In a class
Somewhere else
Prefer to not speak

6. Pick a fantasy you'd love to fulfil

Threesome with strangers
Consensual gangbang
Golden shower
Attend a sex party
Sex with siblings
None of the above
Your score: 100% Messy
Chaos personified
Your score: 75% Messy
Your score: 50% Messy
Your score: 25% Messy
Your score: Not messy at all
Your score: It depends on who you're with
Also, where you are and what the situation is.
