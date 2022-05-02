RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Take this quiz and we will guess how quick you are

Ayoola Adetayo

Our guesses are usually accurate. Try and see.

Which of these would you say is your spirit animal?

An eagle
A wild horse
A wolf
A butterfly

Select a smoothie

Banana and pineapple
Tigernut, dates and coconut
Banana, peanut butter and cocoa powder
Orange and strawberry

Choose an inappropriate fruit

A
B
C
D

How tall would you say you are?

Above 6' 3"
Between 6' 0" and 6' 3"
5' 5" to 5' 11"
Below 5' 5"

How many secondary schools did you attend?

Just 1
2
3
More than 3

Which crime are you likely to be arrested for?

Too much food
Too much talk
Too much sex
Too much procrastination
Your score: You're quick to learn bad things
You? You're as slow as a snail. The only speed that can be found in you is the speed to learn bad things and pick up delinquent traits. It's not all bad sha. A good way to look at it is to say you are street smart. Counts for something, innit?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're quick to pick up good habits
Maybe you are not quick speed-wise. But at least you are quick in something admirable. All quick na quick. All speed na speed. Be proud of yourself.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Very quick
In fact, you are so quick that Usain Bolt would be proud of you. You probably should run more. We are seeing big big things in your athlete future oh. We are just not sure whether it's in this life, or an alternate one.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Quick to make friends
Every other thing does not happen for you as speedily as making friends. The swiftness with which you make friends should be studied at higher institutions.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

