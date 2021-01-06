  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Will you meet your soulmate in 2021?

Ayoola Adetayo
Is 2021 the year you meet your soulmate?

On a scale of 0-100 how attractive are you?

0-29
30-59
60-89
90-100

And how many hearts do you think you have broken?

0
1
2-5
More than 5

Which of these happened for you in 2020?

Got promoted/ got a better job
Got engaged/married
Smashed my saving goals
None of these

How dirty would you say your mind is?

Not dirty at all
Just a little
Very very dirty
Prefer to not speak

Pick a movie genre

Romance
Thrillers
Romantic comedy
Horror movies

Which one can you absolutely not stand in a partner?

Dishonesty
Bad sex
Unexpressiveness
Verbal abuse
Your score: I already have a soulmate.
This post is not for you and you know it. You just wanted to show yourself. All these people in happy relationships sef.
Your score: Yes!
2021 is the year you stop dropping 'God When' under every romantic post on social media. Congratulations in advance.
Your score: No!
You? Soulmate? Not in 2021. In fact, you are so opposed to the idea that even if soulmate finds you, you will redirect them somewhere else.
Your score: It depends.
On a lot of things actually but the major one is if you are willing and ready to leave the streets because as you are like this ehn, it's like you are enjoying the streets a little too mucht o want to give it up.
