Quiz: Which super power would fit your personality most?

If super powers were distributed by personality traits, which would you get?

Which do you excel at?

Dancing
Singing
Acting
None of the above
All of the above

If you could bring one of these back, who would it be?

Michael Jackson
Whitney Houston
Chadwick Boseman
Naya Rivera
Bernie Mac
Paul Walker

Can you still remember the name of your first boyfriend/girlfriend?

Yesss!
No!
Why would I be remembering that?
Why is this question is here abeg?
Guy free me

Choose one

Denzel Washington
Will Smith
Samuel L. Jackson
Jamie Foxx

Select one

Taraji P. Henson
Gabrielle Union
Sanaa Lathan
Nia Long
Tracee Ellis Ross

Pick one to be your spirit animal

Dog
Horse
Eagle
Black Panther
Your score: Insane strength
If we could give super powers right now, we'd give you insane strength. Like Superman.
Your score: Invisibility
You strike us as someone who likes to stay lowkey and make moves privately. Invisibility go fit you die. We just hope you won't go and rob a bank with it.
Your score: Time travel
Go back in time and fix mistakes, go to the future and see what's popping there. Sounds lie a cool super power to have.
Your score: Mind reader
No comment needed. For our algorithm to suggest that this is what suits you, then it's definitely what suits you. Yes or yes?
Your score: Ability to fly
Our algorithm suggests to us that you love adventure like crazy. What better super power is there to give you than an ability to fly and explore the world on your terms. Anytime, anyday. Whenever you want to fly over canada sha, kindly let us know. Thanks and God bless.
