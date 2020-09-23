Quiz: Which super power would fit your personality most?
If super powers were distributed by personality traits, which would you get?
Which do you excel at?
Dancing
Singing
Acting
None of the above
All of the above
If you could bring one of these back, who would it be?
Can you still remember the name of your first boyfriend/girlfriend?
Yesss!
No!
Why would I be remembering that?
Why is this question is here abeg?
Guy free me
Pick one to be your spirit animal
Dog
Horse
Eagle
Black Panther
If we could give super powers right now, we'd give you insane strength. Like Superman.
Share your score:
You strike us as someone who likes to stay lowkey and make moves privately. Invisibility go fit you die. We just hope you won't go and rob a bank with it.
Share your score:
Go back in time and fix mistakes, go to the future and see what's popping there. Sounds lie a cool super power to have.
Share your score:
No comment needed. For our algorithm to suggest that this is what suits you, then it's definitely what suits you. Yes or yes?
Share your score:
Our algorithm suggests to us that you love adventure like crazy. What better super power is there to give you than an ability to fly and explore the world on your terms. Anytime, anyday. Whenever you want to fly over canada sha, kindly let us know. Thanks and God bless.
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng