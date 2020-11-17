QUIZ: Which Nigerian street food matches your personality?
Is it Boli or Akara. Abacha or Puff puff? Or maybe roasted corn?
When is your best time of the day?
Morning
Afternoon
Evening
Night
Anytime for me.
Your favourite part of Nigeria is?
South
East
North
West
Outside Nigeria.
Select a category
Entrepreneur
9-5 employee
Freelancer
A bit of everything
None of the above
Select a preferred pet
Dog
Cat
A parrot
All of them
None of them
When were you born?
Before 1991
1991-1995
1996-2000
2001-2005
After 2005
Delete one for life
Youtube
Snapchat
You are to eat one for five days straight
Rice
Yam
Beans
Bread
Eggs
