QUIZ: Which Nigerian street food matches your personality?

Is it Boli or Akara. Abacha or Puff puff? Or maybe roasted corn?

When is your best time of the day?

Morning
Afternoon
Evening
Night
Anytime for me.

Your favourite part of Nigeria is?

South
East
North
West
Outside Nigeria.

Select a category

Entrepreneur
9-5 employee
Freelancer
A bit of everything
None of the above

Select a preferred pet

Dog
Cat
A parrot
All of them
None of them

When were you born?

Before 1991
1991-1995
1996-2000
2001-2005
After 2005

Delete one for life

Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Snapchat
Whatsapp

You are to eat one for five days straight

Rice
Yam
Beans
Bread
Eggs
Your score: Roasted corn
Your score: Boli [Or Bole, if you prefer to be known as that]
Your score: Puff puff
Your score: Abacha
Your score: Fried yam, Akara & Dodo
