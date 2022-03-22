QUIZ: Which popular Lagos bridge are you?
Third mainland or Lekki link?
How old are you?
0-19
20-29
30
Old[er] people click here
On average, how many times a day do you eat?
1
2
3
More than 3 times
Which one are you?
A Nigerian in Nigeria
A Nigeria outside Nigeria
A non-Nigerian in Nigeria
A non-Nigerian outside Nigeria
How many sources of income do you currently have?
0
1
2
More than 2
What is your relationship status?
Single
Dating
Married
Others
What's your sex life like?
Active
Inactive
Unstable
Prefer to not speak
Unlike some other people, you don't attract people like ants to sugar and that's OK by you. Those who are drawn to you are drawn to you and you like it exactly like that.
You are so sure of yourself. You are the biggest plug in the land. Even if people don't want to roll with you, they still end up coming back to you. So you show them shege as often as you like. I is what it is.
You don't talk too much. You just stay in your corner and ooze class. You also love the gram, and the gram loves you. You are also crazily social, showing almost everyday on TV. Cameras are drawn to you like crazy. Enjoy your time in the sunshine baby!
You like minding your business but welcome anyone who has gist to come drop it. You hate the gram like crazy. Also, not many people fuck with you. Not like you care anyway
