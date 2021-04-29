RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Which Nigerian billionaire do you deserve as glucose guardian?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Take this enjoyment quiz to find out.

Nigerian Rich Men
Nigerian Rich Men Nigerian Rich Men Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

Choose a non-alcoholic drink

Fanta
Cocacola
Maltina
Malta Guinness
Bigi Chapman

Select an OG Nigerian artiste

Onyeka Onwenu
Sunny Ade
Fela
Ebenezer Obey
Oliver De Coque

Where should your glucose guardian send your monthly allowance to?

First Bank
Zenith Bank
GTB
UBA
Access Bank

Which Fintech company will be seeing your money monthly?

Cowrywise
Risevest
Flutterwave
Kuda
Patricia

Your glucose guardian asks you on a weekend getaway. Where are you going?

Dubai
Santorini
Seychelles
Paris
Bali

If you could, how often would you change glucose guardians?

Never
Annually
Biannually
When the present one fucks up
Maybe when I feel bored with the current one
Your score: Tony Elumelu
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Aliko Dangote
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Mike Adenuga
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Folorunsho Alakija
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Jimoh Ibrahim
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Legendary American producer, Pharrell Williams says a song off Tiwa Savage's upcoming EP is a classic