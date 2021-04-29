QUIZ: Which Nigerian billionaire do you deserve as glucose guardian?
Take this enjoyment quiz to find out.
Nigerian Rich Men Pulse Nigeria
Choose a non-alcoholic drink
Fanta
Cocacola
Maltina
Malta Guinness
Bigi Chapman
Select an OG Nigerian artiste
Onyeka Onwenu
Sunny Ade
Fela
Ebenezer Obey
Oliver De Coque
Where should your glucose guardian send your monthly allowance to?
First Bank
Zenith Bank
GTB
UBA
Access Bank
Which Fintech company will be seeing your money monthly?
Cowrywise
Risevest
Flutterwave
Kuda
Patricia
Your glucose guardian asks you on a weekend getaway. Where are you going?
Dubai
Santorini
Seychelles
Paris
Bali
If you could, how often would you change glucose guardians?
Never
Annually
Biannually
When the present one fucks up
Maybe when I feel bored with the current one
