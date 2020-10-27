  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Which kind of boss/oga will you be?

Ayoola Adetayo
And if you're one already, which type are you?

When did you get your first job?

Before 2010
Between 2010 and 2015
2016-2020
Never gotten a job in my life
Entrepreneurs click here

You were asked to organise a team bonding exercise for your colleagues. Where would you take them to?

A resort
The beach
A strip club
Karaoke bar

Select a colour

Red
Yellow
Black
Blue

Choose one

Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg
Bill Gates
Jack Ma

Pick one you don't like that much

Bankers
Lawyers
Nurses
Local government workers
Policemen

How long should someone perform well in a position before they're due for promotion?

2 years
1 year
5 years
6 months
Doesn't matter really. Could be anytime.
Your score: Bad boss
The type that people on Reddit and Quora talk about in threads about 'Terrible Bosses.' People won't like you and it seems there'd be multiple justifications for it.
Your score: The one who organises too many meetings
And talks too much while at it. Something that could have been sorted with one email, you will be there doing multiple meetings ontop the matter. SMH.
Your score: The one everyone loves
Everyone's favourite Oga. Whether you know the job or whether you are actually helpful or productive won't seem to matter. Everyone just loves to love you. A HR's dlight.
Your score: The one everyone hates for no reason
No matter how hard you try to be liked, your subordinates and co-workers won't just like you. It's even like the mor you try, the more they hate. Somethings can't be explained. Just bear your cross in peace.
Your score: The professional Oga
Loved by some, unliked by others, but respected by all. You are all about the job and all that pertains to it and everyone knows that about you. The oga everyone aspires to be like career-wise.
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo
