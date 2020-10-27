QUIZ: Which kind of boss/oga will you be?
And if you're one already, which type are you?
When did you get your first job?
Before 2010
Between 2010 and 2015
2016-2020
Never gotten a job in my life
Entrepreneurs click here
You were asked to organise a team bonding exercise for your colleagues. Where would you take them to?
A resort
The beach
A strip club
Karaoke bar
Pick one you don't like that much
Bankers
Lawyers
Nurses
Local government workers
Policemen
How long should someone perform well in a position before they're due for promotion?
2 years
1 year
5 years
6 months
Doesn't matter really. Could be anytime.
The type that people on Reddit and Quora talk about in threads about 'Terrible Bosses.' People won't like you and it seems there'd be multiple justifications for it.
And talks too much while at it. Something that could have been sorted with one email, you will be there doing multiple meetings ontop the matter. SMH.
Everyone's favourite Oga. Whether you know the job or whether you are actually helpful or productive won't seem to matter. Everyone just loves to love you. A HR's dlight.
No matter how hard you try to be liked, your subordinates and co-workers won't just like you. It's even like the mor you try, the more they hate. Somethings can't be explained. Just bear your cross in peace.
Loved by some, unliked by others, but respected by all. You are all about the job and all that pertains to it and everyone knows that about you. The oga everyone aspires to be like career-wise.
