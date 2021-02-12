  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Which gift will you get this Valentine's?

Ayoola Adetayo
Valentine's is coming...

Choose where you belong

Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
None of the above

How friendly are you over 100?

Not sure of how friendly I am
0-20
21-40
41-60
61-80
81-100

Your relationship status?

Dating
Engaged
Single
It's complicated
I'm in my hoe phase
Married

What's your love language?

Quality time
Physical touch
Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Word of affirmation

Which social media do you have most followers on?

Instagram
Twitter
TikTok
Snapchat

How do you spend your free time?

Eating, thinking about food
Shopping
Watching movies
Sex

When was the last time you had sex?

This week
Last week
Last month
Longer than one month
Your score: Flowers + Chocolates + Engagement ring
Your score: Nothing
Sorry oh.
Your score: Sex
Who said sex is not a valentine's day gift?
Your score: Cash + Gifts + Sex
The sex is optional sha. But you see that gift and cash part? It is happening big time! Just relax and enjoy her.
Ayoola Adetayo
