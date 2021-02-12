QUIZ: Which gift will you get this Valentine's?
Valentine's is coming...
Choose where you belong
Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
None of the above
How friendly are you over 100?
Not sure of how friendly I am
0-20
21-40
41-60
61-80
81-100
Your relationship status?
Dating
Engaged
Single
It's complicated
I'm in my hoe phase
Married
What's your love language?
Quality time
Physical touch
Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Word of affirmation
Which social media do you have most followers on?
TikTok
Snapchat
How do you spend your free time?
Eating, thinking about food
Shopping
Watching movies
Sex
When was the last time you had sex?
This week
Last week
Last month
Longer than one month
