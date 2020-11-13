  1. quizzes

Quiz: Which Davido song fits your mood right now?

Ayoola Adetayo
Take this freaky friday quiz to find out.

Where are you right now?

At home
In traffic
At a religious center
Out and about

At what time of the day are you taking this quiz?

Morning
Afternoon
Evening
Night

Delete one for life

Whatsapp
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

Select a place to hangout with your crush

1
2
3
4

Select a Davido feature

Olakira - Maserati Remix ft. Davido
Ajebo Hustlers - Barawo Remix ft. Davido
Olamide - Summer Body ft. Davido
Kiss Daniel - Woju Remix ft. Davido & Tiwa Savage

Pick one Mama G

1
2
3
4
Your score: Assurance
You are just chilled and relaxed. Everything could burn right now around yuo and you wouldn't be bothered. Your mind, for some reason, is relaxed and totally at peace. Assurance is the Davido jam for your mood.
Your score: Sweet in the middle
You look like everything is OK but you want to just want to do a split in the middle and get your hoeing on. No judgement, dear. Do you. Blast 'Sweet In The Middle' while at it.
Your score: Blow my mind
Something big is coming and you are full of expectation - cash alert? Booty call? Whatever it is, we advise you to play Davido and Chris Brown's 'Blow My Mind' while waiting.
Your score: Fem
You are actually not in the mood for talk right now, especially dissenting voices and negative energy. Fem is the perfect Davido song to match your evergy right now.
