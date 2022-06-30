RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Which colour you should dye your hair next? Find out here

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Nancy-Isime-blond or Zlatan-green?

Dye your hair
Dye your hair
Select your fave weather

Rainy
Harmattan
Sunny
Really don't know
None of the above
Prefer not to choose

An accessory you can do without forever

Earring
Rings
Anklets
Necklaces
Nose rings
Tongue ring

You need to make a banger. Pick a male artiste

Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Mayorkun
Fireboy DML
Rem

Pick a female artiste to make things a little sweeter

Tiwa Savage
Tems
Simi
Yemi Alade
Gyakie
Ayrra Starr

The song needs a rap verse. Choose someone to provide it

Olamide
Phyno
Falz
Ladipoe
Vector Tha Viper
Ycee

Which social media app is your fave?

Instagram
Snapchat
Twitter
Tiktok
Facebook
Triller
Your score: Blond
Your score: Yellow
Your score: Blue
Your score: Pink
Your score: Orange
Your score: Purple
Ayoola Adetayo

