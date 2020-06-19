Quiz: Which classic Nollywood movies are these photos from?
How many classic films can you recognise from posters and still images?
Which old movie are these images from?
Terrible sin
Saworo ide
Thunderbolt [Magun]
Sarkobi
Which classic movie are these images from?
Living in bondage
Women's cot
Suicide mission
Alice my first lady
Which nollywood movie is this poster image from?
Desperado
Issakaba
Vuga
Bakassi Boys
Which nollywood movie are these poster images from?
Ukwa
2 rats
Mr Ibu
Aki na ukwa
Which film do you think this ridiculous picture came from?
Living in bondage
Blood money
Witches
End of the wicked
End of the wicked
Which classic Nigerian film are these ones from?
Osuofia in London
Ukwa
Mr Ibu in London
Aki na ukwa
Which nollywood movie are these pictures from?
Samadora
Culprit
Sins of the father
Diamond ring
Which claasic nollywood movie had these posters?
End time
Domitilla
Nneka the pretty serpent
Sharon Stone
Which nollywood movie is this poster image from?
Karishika
Sakobi: the snake girl
Witches
Igodo
This poster is for which classic nollywood film?
End of the wicked
Evil passion
Blood money
End time
We were expecting nothing less than 7 from you sha, but we won't say we are disappointed.
Share your score:
