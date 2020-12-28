QUIZ: Which bad thing did you do most in 2020?
Your bad behaviour report card has landed. Take the quiz to view.
1. Where were you on Dec 31st 2019?
In church
In da club
At a house party
At home
In a man/woman's house
Prefer to not say
2. How did you spend lockdown?
By myself
With family
With a partner I'm not married to
Working
Outside Nigeria
I'd rather not say
3. How would your friends describe you?
Humorous
Adventurous
Friendly
Mischievous
Supportive
None of the above
4. How old are you?
15-18
19-21
22-24
25-27
28-30
Above 30
5. Select an all time classic
Sound Of Music
Titanic
Pulp Fiction
Lord Of The Rings
Home Alone
Coming Back To America
6. When it comes to sex, you are usually
Insatiable
Indifferent
Nasty
Adventurous
Uninterested
None of the above
7. Where will you be on Dec. 31st 2020?
At home
In da club
With family
With man/woman [that you're not married to]
In church
Not sure yet
