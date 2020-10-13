QUIZ: Where will you meet the love of your life?
At an #EndSARS protest maybe?
Which describes you best?
Homebody
Adventurous
Serious
Funny
Where would you likely be on a Friday night?
Club
Church
At home
Man/woman's house
Which of these are you most likely to shoot your shot at?
Church member
Colleague at work
Someone on social media
Someone at #EndSARS protests
Any other random person
Pick a random number
69
7
419
44
Oluwa is involved.
Share your score:
Lucky you.
Share your score:
It is what it is.
Share your score:
Game recognises game.
Share your score:
