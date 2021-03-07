  1. quizzes

Quiz: Where will you be when rapture takes place?

Ayoola Adetayo
Take this holy and acceptable quiz to find out!

Just for trips. Pick a day when rapture will happen

Which of these nice traits describe you best?

Generous
Open-minded
Friendly
Dependable
Trustworthy
Industrious

Pick a habit you're not proud of

Always late
Judgemental
Procrastinate a lot
Bad with money
None of the above
All of the above

Eat any of these insane food combos or get locked up at kirikiri for one day. Whatchu going for?

Eba and beans
Bread and egusi soup
Rice and okra
Eba + stew + boiled egg.
Bread soaked in milo
Take me to jail, abeg!

A bible story you can tell accurately

The good Samaritan
Prodigal son
David and Goliath
Noah's ark
All of the above
None of the above

Which of these lies do you tell most?

Saying you’re somewhere when you’re not
Lying about the price of an item you bought
Saying you’re ready when you’re not
Saying you’re on your way when you’re not even ready
Faking an orgasm
I'm not a liar, plix.

You can only bring one of them back

Michael Jackson
2Pac
Biggie
Aaliyah
Whitney Houston
Nipsey Hussle
Your score: In the club
You’re fun-loving and outgoing. Here for the good time and nothing stressful. So it’s only right that rapture meets you in your comfort zone.
Your score: In your office
You strike us as the kind of person who has no identity outside of work. Office, 24/7. Whenever Jesus decides to show up, that’s where you'll hear the trumpet from.
Your score: At home
You’re a couch potato. However, you may not be in front of the TV when the trumpet sounds. But you’ll be somewhere inside that your house sha. Sure thing.
Your score: Inside keke
0r jet, or plane, or bus, in a car or on a bike. Because you are not the kind of person that really use to sit down in one place like that, you’re likely to be on the move when rapture takes place.
Your score: Praying
That all your enemies should die by fire, and that your dreams of relocating to canada will come to pass, among several other things.
Your score: On top man/woman
Or maybe under. But it is 69% [see what I did there?] sure that that’s where Jesus will come and meet you. Hopefully the person will be your wife/husband. If not... 💀💀💀
