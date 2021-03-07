Quiz: Where will you be when rapture takes place?
Take this holy and acceptable quiz to find out!
Just for trips. Pick a day when rapture will happen
2021-03-07T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-08T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-09T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-10T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-11T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-12T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-06T23:00:00+00:00
Which of these nice traits describe you best?
Generous
Open-minded
Friendly
Dependable
Trustworthy
Industrious
Pick a habit you're not proud of
Always late
Judgemental
Procrastinate a lot
Bad with money
None of the above
All of the above
Eat any of these insane food combos or get locked up at kirikiri for one day. Whatchu going for?
Eba and beans
Bread and egusi soup
Rice and okra
Eba + stew + boiled egg.
Bread soaked in milo
Take me to jail, abeg!
A bible story you can tell accurately
The good Samaritan
Prodigal son
David and Goliath
Noah's ark
All of the above
None of the above
Which of these lies do you tell most?
Saying you’re somewhere when you’re not
Lying about the price of an item you bought
Saying you’re ready when you’re not
Saying you’re on your way when you’re not even ready
Faking an orgasm
I'm not a liar, plix.
You can only bring one of them back
Michael Jackson
2Pac
Biggie
Aaliyah
Whitney Houston
Nipsey Hussle
