Quiz: Where will you be in the next 5 years?

Ayoola Adetayo
Nigeria, Canada or just simply on top of the world?

How ambitious are you?

100%
75%
50%
25%

Which would you rather have now?

A child
A puppy
A new job
A potted plant
None of the above

Do you consider yourself independent?

Yes.
No.
Sometimes.
I'm not sure o.

How badly do you procrastinate?

100%
75%
50%
25%

Rate your love of travelling?

100%
75%
50%
25%

Choose your income level?

Below 50K
51k - 100k
101k - 500k
Above 500k

Which of the following is your talent?

Singing
Dancing
Playing a musical instrument
Acting
None of the above
Your score: Canada.
In five years time, you would have crossed to the promised land. Congratulations in massive addy!
Your score: Travelling all over the world.
Funds!
Your score: With your husband/wife
In Nigeria, outside Nigeria , anywhere. You will sha be with your spouse in the next five years. If you are already married, well, just take this as a confirmation that you will still be married in the next five years. So relax and enjoy.
Your score: In Nigeria.
Not everyone will get to ja pa. You're one of the chosen ones to hold the fort.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
