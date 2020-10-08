Quiz: Where will you be in the next 5 years?
Nigeria, Canada or just simply on top of the world?
How ambitious are you?
100%
75%
50%
25%
Which would you rather have now?
A child
A puppy
A new job
A potted plant
None of the above
Do you consider yourself independent?
Yes.
No.
Sometimes.
I'm not sure o.
How badly do you procrastinate?
100%
75%
50%
25%
Rate your love of travelling?
100%
75%
50%
25%
Choose your income level?
Below 50K
51k - 100k
101k - 500k
Above 500k
Which of the following is your talent?
Singing
Dancing
Playing a musical instrument
Acting
None of the above
In five years time, you would have crossed to the promised land. Congratulations in massive addy!
Funds!
In Nigeria, outside Nigeria , anywhere. You will sha be with your spouse in the next five years. If you are already married, well, just take this as a confirmation that you will still be married in the next five years. So relax and enjoy.
Not everyone will get to ja pa. You're one of the chosen ones to hold the fort.
