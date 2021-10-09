Quiz: When will you marry?
This year? Next year? Or never? Answer these questions to find out!
For how long did your longest relationship last?
6months - 1 year
Above 5 years
3-5 years
1-2 years
Pre-corona, where would you likely be found on a weekend?
Camping in a man/woman’s house
Hopping from place to place
At home
Depends on the weekend
At work
When you see cute babies/cute baby pictures, how do you react?
Indifferent
"My ovaries"
"Gosh! I want one of those"
"Quickly look away/scroll past it"
Which of these PDA’s are you cool with?
Holding hands
Sex in a parked car
French kiss
Cheek/forehead kiss
None of the above
All of the above
Which pressure group[s] have started asking you when you will marry?
Church members
Nuclear family
Extended family
Friends
All of them
None of them
How old were you when you had your first relationship
Below 16
Between 16-18
Between 19-21
Above 21
What's your vibe on the idea of marriage?
Enthusiastic
Unbothered
Indifferent
Abeg don't stress my life
Pick a celeb wedding
How soon do you shoot your shot after meeting someone?
Immediately
Take as much time as possible
Chill for a bit
Depends on the vibe
Where are you likely to go on a first date?
Singles fellowship
A concert
An intimate restaurant
Movies
Invite them over for netflix and chill 🍑🍆
