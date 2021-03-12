QUIZ: Can we quickly guess your most annoying trait?
Are you a talkative, a chronic late-comer or a procrastinator? Find out here.
We've made breakfast for you. Pick one.
Here are lunch options. Dig into one option.
And of course, we've got your dinner covered. Make your pick.
Which of these best describe you?
Fun lover
Couch potato
Funny
Overgrown baby
Boring
Andrenaline junkie
Which social media platform is your favourite?
TikTok
Snapchat
Triller
The most useless villain in this group is?
What kind of romantic partner are you?
The independent one
The jealous one
The needy one
The over-emotional one
The romantic one
The sex-crazed one
What kind of friend are you?
The ride or die kind of friend
The positive vibes only type of friend
The friend-turned-cousin
The anywhere-belle-face kind of friend
The fairweather friend [Don't be shy. We won't judge you]
The hype man/woman
Chronic lateness your own annoying trait and it is actually in your bloodstream now. To get you to a place at noon, they have to tell you that the appointment time is for 6am. Even at that, you will still be late by 2minutes. We don't want to say you're irredeemable because we [and Jesus] are not giving up on you.
