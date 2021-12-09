RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: What was your biggest vice in 2021?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Your bad behaviour report card has landed. Take the quiz to view.

How old are you?

15-18
19-21
22-24
25-27
28-30
Above 30

How would your friends describe you?

Humorous
Adventurous
Friendly
Mischievous
Supportive
None of the above

Where were you on last Friday?

In church
In da club
At a house party
At home
In a man/woman's house
Prefer to not say

How did you spend most of your weekends this year?

By myself
With family
With a partner I'm not married to
Working
Outside Nigeria
I'd rather not say

Select an all time classic

Sound Of Music
Titanic
Pulp Fiction
Lord Of The Rings
Home Alone
Coming Back To America

When it comes to sex, you are usually

Insatiable
Indifferent
Nasty
Adventurous
Uninterested
None of the above

Where will you be on Dec. 31st 2021?

At home
In da club
With family
With man/woman [that you're not married to]
In church
Not sure yet
Your score: Gossip.
Omo, you did a lot of gossipping this year o. Let's just tell you now. If you go into 2021 this way, you may end up getting a proper whooping as a result of running your mouth. Just fix up so that the violence can be averted.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Lie.
This year, you did quite an insane amont of lying. In fact, you lied this year more than the previous 5 years combined. It's lowkey facts.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Premarital sex.
LMAO. We don't know what to say to this. Sha be careful sha.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Procrastination
You need to get things done when you should in 2021. If not, it'll just be another 2020. And we guess you really don't want that, or do you?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Gluttony
Your own was food food food this year. Money you should save, you spent it on food. Money you should use to enrol for online course, na food carry am go buy. Food of one weekend, you finished it on one day. You can't keep doing this in 2021 oh. We are here to beg you to stop.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Laziness
You simply didn't do enough this year. Do better in 2021.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

