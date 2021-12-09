QUIZ: What was your biggest vice in 2021?
Your bad behaviour report card has landed. Take the quiz to view.
How old are you?
15-18
19-21
22-24
25-27
28-30
Above 30
How would your friends describe you?
Humorous
Adventurous
Friendly
Mischievous
Supportive
None of the above
Where were you on last Friday?
In church
In da club
At a house party
At home
In a man/woman's house
Prefer to not say
How did you spend most of your weekends this year?
By myself
With family
With a partner I'm not married to
Working
Outside Nigeria
I'd rather not say
Select an all time classic
Sound Of Music
Titanic
Pulp Fiction
Lord Of The Rings
Home Alone
Coming Back To America
When it comes to sex, you are usually
Insatiable
Indifferent
Nasty
Adventurous
Uninterested
None of the above
Where will you be on Dec. 31st 2021?
At home
In da club
With family
With man/woman [that you're not married to]
In church
Not sure yet
