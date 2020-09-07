  1. quizzes

QUIZ: What type of employee are you?

Ayoola Adetayo
Or which one would you be when you finally land that dream job?

How would your co-workers describe you?

Bossy
Hardworking
Introverted
Reliable
Spontaneous
I have no coworkers

Which bank account is your salary paid into?

Zenith Bank
Guaranty Trust Bank
First Bank
None of the above
Jobless. I have no salary.

Invite a male artiste to your company's End Of Year Party

Wizkid
Davido
Adekunle Gold
Mayorkun
Johnny Drille
Burna Boy

Invite a female artiste to the same party

Simi
Yemi Alade
Tiwa Savage
Seyi Shay

Which of these would you be most excited about?

A month's leave of absence
Winning employee of the month
Getting the finest guy/babe in your office
Work hours reduced from 10 to 8 hours

And which one would piss you off most?

Salary deduction for coming late only once in a month
Boss picking on you
Transfer away from the branch where your crush is
Someone 'mistakenly' stole your smoothie from the office fridge two days in a row
Your score: There for the paycheck
All they say or do in that office doesn't bother you so much. They should just run you your check at the end of the month is your own.
Your score: The efficient and reliable kind
The very best type there is. Everywhere you've worked have begged you to never leave them.
Your score: Over-ambitious
Ambition is not a bad thing until you're hurting people and unnecessarily stepping on too many toes to get it.
Your score: The team player
You may not be everything o, but that team-spirit? You have that one on lock. And everyone loves you for it.
