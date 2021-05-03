RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Take this quiz to find out what type of employee you are

The 'Ambitious' or the 'Money grabber'? Which one are you?

Employee
Employee Shutterstock
How would your co-workers describe you?

Bossy
Hardworking
Introverted
Reliable
Spontaneous
I have no coworkers

Which bank account is your salary paid into?

Zenith Bank
Guaranty Trust Bank
First Bank
None of the above
Jobless. I have no salary.

Invite a male artiste to your company's End Of Year Party

Wizkid
Davido
Adekunle Gold
Mayorkun
Johnny Drille
Burna Boy

Invite a female artiste to the same party

Simi
Yemi Alade
Tiwa Savage
Seyi Shay

Which of these would you be most excited about?

A month's leave of absence
Winning employee of the month
Getting the finest guy/babe in your office
Work hours reduced from 10 to 8 hours

And which one would piss you off most?

Salary deduction for coming late only once in a month
Boss picking on you
Transfer away from the branch where your crush is
Someone 'mistakenly' stole your smoothie from the office fridge two days in a row
Your score: The money-grabber
All they say or do in that office doesn't bother you so much. Your own is that they should just run you your check at the end of the month.
Your score: The efficient and reliable
The very best type there is. Everywhere you've worked, they have always begged you to never leave them.
Your score: Over-ambitious
Ambition is not a bad thing until you're hurting people and unnecessarily stepping on too many toes to get it. You better change your ways
Your score: The team player
You may not have everything o, but that team-spirit? You have that one on lock. And everyone loves you for it.
