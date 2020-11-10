Quiz: What kind of secondary school student were you?
Bully? Lover boy? Or teacher's pet?
One general subject has to go for life
English
Maths
Economics
Biology
Cancel everything abeg
Which category do you fall into?
Boarding school throughout
Day student throughout
Boarder at first, day student till graduation
Day student first, boarder till graduation
I don't even want to remember
Which part of high school did you enjoy most?
Doing actual school work
The mischief part of it
Extracurricular activities
Playing senior in SSS 3
I hated everything about secondary school
When did you leave secondary school?
Before 2005
2006 - 2010
2011 - 2015
2016 till date, click here
Prefer to not say
Select a secondary school hairstyle
Patewo
All back
Evelyn King
Shuku
Zigzag
Rate your cleanliness during your Zisecondary school days
0
25
50
75
100
Which club did you belong to?
Dance
Debate
Science & technology
School choir
Agric
None of the above
You were the teacher's ears and eyes, the one who snitches and does all of their dirty undergorund work for their favour and special treatment.
You must have been one of those people who were patiently biding their time, waiting for the perfect moment to become seniors and torment other students the way seniors tormented them. And you enjoyed every moment of it, too. You sadist.
All you knew was book. No girls, little fun and loads of school-ish stuff. Yep. that was you.
You were likely one of those freakishly obsessed students who cared more about their gelled haor never being out of place, and not a spec of dust landing on their shoes. And the gator on the arm of their shirt, pants and/or pleats of their skirt? Smooth AF!
Romance was your own. When you were not writing love letters, you were helping someone toast someone, or matchmaking. At other times you are offering relationship advise and doing all you can to link up with your crush at the back of a deserted classroom.
