QUIZ: What kind of person are you when it rains?
What is your default mode when it rains?
Recommended articles
Choose your favourite time for rain
Day
Evening
Middle of the night
It depends
Which kind of music do you like most?
Rap
R n B
Pop
Others
How about movies, which genre is your fave?
Horror
Romantic comedies
Thrillers
Others
What's your relationship status?
Single
In a relationship
Married
Others
Choose your vice
Gluttony
Fornication/Adultery
Excess partying
Something else
Something you consume by default when it rains
Tea
Peppersoup
Chocolate and milk
None of the above
Always complaining when it rains. That is your default response to rain. One would think you were a pillar of salt in your former life.
Share your score:
Your own is to sleep immediately rain begins. It does not matter where you are or who you're with. Once it rains, you must sleep.
Share your score:
Once the clouds gather, you are already shouting 'weather for two' on social media and on Whatsapp. You are horny like crazy on a normal day but once it rains, it triples.
Share your score:
You are one of those people who almost always falls sick at the slightest downpour of rain.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
QUIZ: What kind of person are you when it rains?
QUIZ: Play this 'Never Have I' game to find out how naughty you really are
QUIZ: Find out what type of relationship you're in
QUIZ: Play this scenario game to determine how patient you are
QUIZ: Play this game to find out whether you're fun or boring
Will you still meet your soulmate in 2021? Take this quiz to find out
Choose your favourite time for rain
Day
Evening
Middle of the night
It depends
Which kind of music do you like most?
Rap
R n B
Pop
Others
How about movies, which genre is your fave?
Horror
Romantic comedies
Thrillers
Others
What's your relationship status?
Single
In a relationship
Married
Others
Choose your vice
Gluttony
Fornication/Adultery
Excess partying
Something else
Something you consume by default when it rains
Tea
Peppersoup
Chocolate and milk
None of the above
Always complaining when it rains. That is your default response to rain. One would think you were a pillar of salt in your former life.
Share your score:
Your own is to sleep immediately rain begins. It does not matter where you are or who you're with. Once it rains, you must sleep.
Share your score:
Once the clouds gather, you are already shouting 'weather for two' on social media and on Whatsapp. You are horny like crazy on a normal day but once it rains, it triples.
Share your score:
You are one of those people who almost always falls sick at the slightest downpour of rain.
Share your score: