QUIZ: What kind of person are you when it rains?

What is your default mode when it rains?

Choose your favourite time for rain

Day
Evening
Middle of the night
It depends

Which kind of music do you like most?

Rap
R n B
Pop
Others

How about movies, which genre is your fave?

Horror
Romantic comedies
Thrillers
Others

What's your relationship status?

Single
In a relationship
Married
Others

Choose your vice

Gluttony
Fornication/Adultery
Excess partying
Something else

Something you consume by default when it rains

Tea
Peppersoup
Chocolate and milk
None of the above
Your score: The Annoyed
Always complaining when it rains. That is your default response to rain. One would think you were a pillar of salt in your former life.
Your score: The Sleeper
Your own is to sleep immediately rain begins. It does not matter where you are or who you're with. Once it rains, you must sleep.
Your score: The Horny
Once the clouds gather, you are already shouting 'weather for two' on social media and on Whatsapp. You are horny like crazy on a normal day but once it rains, it triples.
Your score: The Sick
You are one of those people who almost always falls sick at the slightest downpour of rain.
