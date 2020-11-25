  1. quizzes

QUIZ:What kind of parent will you be?

Ayoola Adetayo
Let this quiz tell you.

Describe kids

Adorable most of the time
Crackheads
Money guzzlers
Heritage of the Lord

Why do you have sex now?

Just for fun
For procreation
I'm currently celibate
Virgins click here

How will you spend Christmas?

Alone
With family
In church
I don't know yet

How many kids did your parents have?

One
Two
Three
Four or more

What is your position?

Last born
Middle child
First born
Only child

Send your crush a suggestive emoji

1
2
3
4
5
6
Your score: The cool kind
Everyone likes to claim that they'd be cool parents when they start having kinds but in reality, only few would be cool indeed when the time comes. You are among the few.
Your score: The disciplinarian
Your kids will always stay in line. That one is sure. You will be one of those parents who will ensure to all within their capacity to ensure that.
Your score: The over-religious type
You'll be the type of mum/dad who only allows their kids out when they want to go to school, or to church. And while at those religious gatherings, you'll be one of those old folks who do things that always leave their kids mad embarassed
Your score: The party lover!
You'll be the type to send the kids over to their grannie' just to go party hard. No kid will rain on your parade ever. That's the kind dad/mum you'll be.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
