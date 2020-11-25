QUIZ:What kind of parent will you be?
Let this quiz tell you.
Describe kids
Adorable most of the time
Crackheads
Money guzzlers
Heritage of the Lord
Why do you have sex now?
Just for fun
For procreation
I'm currently celibate
Virgins click here
How will you spend Christmas?
Alone
With family
In church
I don't know yet
How many kids did your parents have?
One
Two
Three
Four or more
What is your position?
Last born
Middle child
First born
Only child
