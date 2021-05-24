RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: What kind of Nigerian are you?

Nigerians come in different shapes and sizes. Which are you?

Nigerians
Nigerians WeForum
Where do you live currently

In Lagos
Outside Lagos
Outside Nigeria

Select a favourite meal of the day

Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner

What do you want Nigeria to have the most?

Good electricity
Good governance
Better security

Which of these popular places would you rather live in?

Abuja
Port Harcourt
Lagos

You can only pick one weather to experience in for a whole month

Rainy
Harmattan
Sunny

What would you miss most about Nigeria if you travelled?

The food
The people
Something else

Select an iconic Nigerian artiste

Fela
Sunny Ade
Oliver De Coque
Your score: Nigerian in diaspora
You are the one living the Nigerian dream - out of the country and repping it hard without having to deal with its ever-increasing shittiness. Lucky you. And if you are yet to leave the country, consider this a prophecy that's about to come to pass. Real soon.
Your score: Nigerian in denial
You hate that you were born Nigerian. Even though the country gives you a few good sparks here and there, you are mostly just annoyed at how badly Nigeria treats you and others and the terrible PR. You can't wait to leave.
Your score: Nigerian through and through
It does not matter what the bad PR is or how terrible the real situation is, you are always rooting for Nigeria and looking out for its best interests. You're a dying breed. Much respect.
