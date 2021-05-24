QUIZ: What kind of Nigerian are you?
Nigerians come in different shapes and sizes. Which are you?
Where do you live currently
In Lagos
Outside Lagos
Outside Nigeria
Select a favourite meal of the day
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
What do you want Nigeria to have the most?
Good electricity
Good governance
Better security
Which of these popular places would you rather live in?
Abuja
Port Harcourt
Lagos
You can only pick one weather to experience in for a whole month
Rainy
Harmattan
Sunny
What would you miss most about Nigeria if you travelled?
The food
The people
Something else
Select an iconic Nigerian artiste
Fela
Sunny Ade
Oliver De Coque
You are the one living the Nigerian dream - out of the country and repping it hard without having to deal with its ever-increasing shittiness. Lucky you. And if you are yet to leave the country, consider this a prophecy that's about to come to pass. Real soon.
It does not matter what the bad PR is or how terrible the real situation is, you are always rooting for Nigeria and looking out for its best interests. You're a dying breed. Much respect.
