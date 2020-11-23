  1. quizzes

QUIZ: What is your biggest strength?

Ayoola Adetayo
We've helped you discover your biggest weakness. Now let's do the reverse.

How many heartbreaks have you been through?

1
2
3
4 and above

How long should one round sex last for you? Don't be shy

5 minutes or less
15minutes
25minutes
30 minutes plus

Select a superhero

Superman
Black Panther
Thor
Captain Marvel

Which of them can you live without?

Twitter
Instagram
Whatsapp
Youtube

Which personality type best describes you?

Introvert
Extrovert
Introverted extrovert
Extroverted introvert
Your score: Discipline
You always get things done by sheer force of will and principles. You know wha should be done, get it done without stories. Like clockwork.
Your score: Positivity
Nothing fazes you. Yul are so full of positive energy and a bubbly spirit. Nothing gets you down and people always like being around you.
Your score: Creativity
Your biggest strength is in your ability to creatively prsent ideas no mater how basic those things may normally be. Once you are involved, creativity is certain.
Your score: Trustworthiness
You are the most trustworthy person alive as far as y9our friends and acquaintances are concerned. They have tested you and ca swear by their lives that you are never going to sell them out.
