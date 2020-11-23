QUIZ: What is your biggest strength?
We've helped you discover your biggest weakness. Now let's do the reverse.
How many heartbreaks have you been through?
1
2
3
4 and above
How long should one round sex last for you? Don't be shy
5 minutes or less
15minutes
25minutes
30 minutes plus
Which of them can you live without?
Youtube
Which personality type best describes you?
Introvert
Extrovert
Introverted extrovert
Extroverted introvert
You always get things done by sheer force of will and principles. You know wha should be done, get it done without stories. Like clockwork.
Nothing fazes you. Yul are so full of positive energy and a bubbly spirit. Nothing gets you down and people always like being around you.
Your biggest strength is in your ability to creatively prsent ideas no mater how basic those things may normally be. Once you are involved, creativity is certain.
You are the most trustworthy person alive as far as y9our friends and acquaintances are concerned. They have tested you and ca swear by their lives that you are never going to sell them out.
