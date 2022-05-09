RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: What crime would you commit if there'd be no punishment?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

If you wouldnt be caught, what illegal act would you try out?

Which superpower would you love to have?

Invisibility
Superhuman strength
Flying
Mind reading
Fire spitting abilities

What kind of drunk are you?

Flirty
Sad
Hyper active
I don't drink
Spilling secrets

Would rather

Cheat
Get cheated on but not know
Catch a cheating partner
It depends
I choose to not answer

Don't lie. Have you ever cheated in an exam?

Yes
No
It was a group thing.
Someone was copying me. I couldn't say no.
Do I have to answer this?

What do you think people love most about you?

Your charm
Attitude
Your hard work
Your loyalty
Your creativity

You need to breakout of prison and not get caught EVER. Choose a partner that's not Scoffield.

T-Bag
Fernando Sucre
Benjamin Miles Franklin
Lincoln Burrows

Select a sugary drink

Coke
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
7 Up
Bigi Cola
Your score: Bank Robbery
You don't like violence like that so the idea of robbing a bank hasn't applied to you because it would involve using guns and other harmful weapons. But now that the risk of getting caught is out, robbery is surely your next recourse. Do you boo.
Your score: Smuggling drugs
Osheeeeeey, Pablo Escobar.
Your score: Wire fraud
Now Playing: Maga Don Pay by Kelly Hansome
Your score: Election Rigging
Look at you. Just look at your life outside.
Your score: None
Clap for yourself!!! We know how hard it'll be to stay away from crime when there is no punishment attached. But here you are, staying legal regardless. We're proud of you. Oya send your account number to your bestfriend or your lover! You deserve flex money for being a good person.
Ayoola Adetayo

