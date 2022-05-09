Quiz: What crime would you commit if there'd be no punishment?
If you wouldnt be caught, what illegal act would you try out?
Which superpower would you love to have?
Invisibility
Superhuman strength
Flying
Mind reading
Fire spitting abilities
What kind of drunk are you?
Flirty
Sad
Hyper active
I don't drink
Spilling secrets
Would rather
Cheat
Get cheated on but not know
Catch a cheating partner
It depends
I choose to not answer
Don't lie. Have you ever cheated in an exam?
Yes
No
It was a group thing.
Someone was copying me. I couldn't say no.
Do I have to answer this?
What do you think people love most about you?
Your charm
Attitude
Your hard work
Your loyalty
Your creativity
You need to breakout of prison and not get caught EVER. Choose a partner that's not Scoffield.
Select a sugary drink
Coke
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
7 Up
Bigi Cola
You don't like violence like that so the idea of robbing a bank hasn't applied to you because it would involve using guns and other harmful weapons. But now that the risk of getting caught is out, robbery is surely your next recourse. Do you boo.
Osheeeeeey, Pablo Escobar.
Now Playing: Maga Don Pay by Kelly Hansome
Clap for yourself!!! We know how hard it'll be to stay away from crime when there is no punishment attached. But here you are, staying legal regardless. We're proud of you. Oya send your account number to your bestfriend or your lover! You deserve flex money for being a good person.
