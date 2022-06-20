RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess if you're a calm or restless person

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

How much calmness do you have?

Calm or restless? [VistaCreate]
Calm or restless? [VistaCreate]
Recommended articles

Quickly choose a random colour

Pink
Yellow
White
Orange

Choose one place to be

Your office/ Place of business
Church/Mosque
Home
'Outside' as in ['We outside']

Drink something

Water
Wine
Beer
Vodka

Spend a night at one of these Lagos Hotels

Eko Hotels and Suites
Intercontinental Hotel
Radisson Blu
Oriental Hotel

Very random. But quickly choose a sex position

Missionary
Cowgirl
Doggy
Collapsed Doggy

Pick a random number

7
23
69
16
Your score: 100% Restless
Lmao. You and calmness are sworn enemies. Keep enjoying your world of restlessness and chaos
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 50% Calm & 50% Restless
It depends on time, day and where you are.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 75% Calm. 25% Restless
Not many can be as calm as you are. They exist, but they aren't much. You are in a class of your own, lowkey.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 100% Calm
Nothing rattles you. Nothing shakes you. What a calm fellow.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess if you're a calm or restless person

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess if you're a calm or restless person

Quiz: Can you recognize these 2020 hit songs by lyrics?

Quiz: Can you recognize these 2020 hit songs by lyrics?

QUIZ: Can we guess which presidential candidate you share most similarities with?

QUIZ: Can we guess which presidential candidate you share most similarities with?

QUIZ: Take this test only if you have positive vibes

QUIZ: Take this test only if you have positive vibes

QUIZ: Find out which church department fits you based on personality

QUIZ: Find out which church department fits you based on personality

QUIZ: Take this sexy test and we will guess your body count

QUIZ: Take this sexy test and we will guess your body count

QUIZ: Let's guess how supportive you are on a scale of 0-100

QUIZ: Let's guess how supportive you are on a scale of 0-100

Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

QUIZ: Can you ace this Nigerian proverbs test?

QUIZ: Can you ace this Nigerian proverbs test?

Trending

QUIZ: Can we guess which presidential candidate you share most similarities with?

2023 Presidential Candidates

Quiz: Can you recognize these 2020 hit songs by lyrics?

Nigerian artistes

QUIZ: Take this test only if you have positive vibes

Happy men [iStock]