QUIZ: Let's quickly guess if you're a calm or restless person
How much calmness do you have?
Quickly choose a random colour
Pink
Yellow
White
Orange
Choose one place to be
Your office/ Place of business
Church/Mosque
Home
'Outside' as in ['We outside']
Drink something
Water
Wine
Beer
Vodka
Spend a night at one of these Lagos Hotels
Eko Hotels and Suites
Intercontinental Hotel
Radisson Blu
Oriental Hotel
Very random. But quickly choose a sex position
Missionary
Cowgirl
Doggy
Collapsed Doggy
Pick a random number
7
23
69
16
Lmao. You and calmness are sworn enemies. Keep enjoying your world of restlessness and chaos
It depends on time, day and where you are.
Not many can be as calm as you are. They exist, but they aren't much. You are in a class of your own, lowkey.
Nothing rattles you. Nothing shakes you. What a calm fellow.
