Quiz: We totally dare you to score 7/7 on this Tems quiz
How well do you know Nigeria's fastest rising star?
Of course, her name is Temilade. What's her surname?
Odeniyi
Opeyemi
Adeyemi
Openiyi
Openiyi Next question
"Take out my mind, take all the joy now..." is the opening line to which song?
Looku Looku
Try me
Higher
Try me Next question
She features on one Drake song [so far]. Which is it?
Interference
The Key
Fountain
Fountain Next question
When was Tems born?
1997
1996
1995
1995 Next question
Her debut EP is titled
On Deaf Ears
On Strong Legs
For Broken Ears
For Broken Ears Next question
When she was young, her family left Nigeria for which country?
Canada
UK
USA
UK Next question
In 2020. Tems and another Nigerian artiste were arrested and detained in which country?
Ghana
Jamaica
Uganda
Uganda Next question
Are you even sure ypu've ever heard the name?
Share your score:
Not the best out there but hey, knowledge is knowledge.
Share your score:
You are type that will buy a ticket to Tems' show even if means spennding half of your income on the ticket
Share your score:
Arre you sure you are not related to her or lowkey living in the same house as her?
Share your score:
Share your score:
