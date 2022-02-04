QUIZ: We dare you to score 10/10 on this 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' quiz
We have another WWTBAM quiz here.
Recommended articles
1. The smallest country in the world is
Mauritius
Vatican City
Seychelles
Vatican City Next question
The first iPhone was released in
2009
2008
2007
2007 Next question
What colour were the Pyramids of Giza [Egypt] originally?
Black
Brown
White
White Next question
Which city will host the 2028 Olympic Games?
Paris
Los Angeles
Oslo
Los Angeles Next question
Who won the first ever football World Cup?
Brazil
Uruguay
England
Uruguay Next question
Which Shakespeare play features the line "Neither a borrower nor a lender be"?
Merchant of Venice
Othello
Romeo and Juliet
Heredity Next question
Which is the largest city in the USA's largest state?
Los Angeles
Dallas
Anchorage
Paris Next question
The word "aristocracy" literally means power in the hands of whom?
The Land owners
The best
The richest
Beijing Next question
According to Aesop's fable, you shouldn't count what before they are hatched?
Your eggs
Your plans
Your money
A speed greater than that of sound Next question
What does it mean to receive a "pink slip" at work?
You're promoted
You've got a query
You're fired
Ligaments Next question
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng