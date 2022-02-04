RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: We dare you to score 10/10 on this 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' quiz

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

We have another WWTBAM quiz here.

Frank Edoho
Frank Edoho
Recommended articles

1. The smallest country in the world is

Mauritius
Vatican City
Seychelles
Vatican City Next question

The first iPhone was released in

2009
2008
2007
2007 Next question

What colour were the Pyramids of Giza [Egypt] originally?

Black
Brown
White
White Next question

Which city will host the 2028 Olympic Games?

Paris
Los Angeles
Oslo
Los Angeles Next question

Who won the first ever football World Cup?

Brazil
Uruguay
England
Uruguay Next question

Which Shakespeare play features the line "Neither a borrower nor a lender be"?

Merchant of Venice
Othello
Romeo and Juliet
Heredity Next question

Which is the largest city in the USA's largest state?

Los Angeles
Dallas
Anchorage
Paris Next question

The word "aristocracy" literally means power in the hands of whom?

The Land owners
The best
The richest
Beijing Next question

According to Aesop's fable, you shouldn't count what before they are hatched?

Your eggs
Your plans
Your money
A speed greater than that of sound Next question

What does it mean to receive a "pink slip" at work?

You're promoted
You've got a query
You're fired
Ligaments Next question
Your score:
So you don't know anything?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Come on. Shouldn't you be doing better than this?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
You're so good! Why didn't you go on the show when it was still on?!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
You did great. Take our money!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: We dare you to score 10/10 on this 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' quiz

QUIZ: We dare you to score 10/10 on this 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' quiz

QUIZ: Find out what you partner really wants for Valentine's

QUIZ: Find out what you partner really wants for Valentine's

Quiz: Does 2022 have a baby in store for you? Find out here

Quiz: Does 2022 have a baby in store for you? Find out here

QUIZ: Find out if Valentine's will be romantic for you this year

QUIZ: Find out if Valentine's will be romantic for you this year

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this Adekunle Gold trivia

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this Adekunle Gold trivia

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

QUIZ: Are you naturally happy or grumpy? Find out here

QUIZ: Are you naturally happy or grumpy? Find out here

Trending

Quiz: Does 2022 have a baby in store for you? Find out here

QUIZ: Find out if Valentine's will be romantic for you this year

Couple in love(shutterstock)

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this Adekunle Gold trivia

Adekunle Gold

QUIZ: Find out what you partner really wants for Valentine's

[Credit: HuffPost Canada]