Quiz: We dare you to score 10/10 in this Nengi-themed quiz
Try it out.
1. First things first: which of the following aliases is correct?
Nengi Mengi
Pengi Nengi
Nengi Pengi
Nengi Pengi Next question
2. Does Nengi have any sibling?
Yes
No
No one knows
Yes Next question
She has one sister.
3. Which of these pageants did she NOT participate in?
Miss Universe
Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria [MBGN]
Miss Peace, Bayelsa
Miss Universe Next question
4. What's her full name?
Rebecca Nengi Hampson
Nengi Pengi Hampson
Sarah Nengi Hampson
Rebecca Nengi Hampson Next question
5. Nengi attended only one of these Universities
BABCOCK University
University of Benin
University of Port Harcourt
University of Port Harcourt Next question
6. And what did she study there?
Linguistics and Mass Communication
Business Administration
Insurance
Communications Next question
7. Nengi featured in one of these music videos. Which is it?
Burna Boy 'Way Too Big'
Tiwa Savage '49-99'
Davido 'Jowo'
Davido 'Jowo' Next question
8. Which Season of Big Brother did she participate in?
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 5 Next question
She was the _______________ of that season's BBN
Winner
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Second Runner Up Next question
Which of these films did she feature in?
Living In Bondage
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story Next question
You probably should not have bothered attempting this quiz.
Share your score:
Nengi must be quite glad to have fans like you.
Share your score:
Take a bow. You really know who you support.
Share your score:
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng