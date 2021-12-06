RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this awards quiz

Which Nigerian has won what and when?

Burna Boy is the Best International act in 2019 at the 19th BET Awards. [Instagram/MTVBaseAfrica]
Which of them won The Best Male category of the MTV Africa Music Awards [MAMA] in 2008?

2Baba
PSquare
D'Banj
D'Banj Next question

The BET award for Best International Act in 2018 went to

Burna Boy
Davido
RunTown
Davido Next question

Headies Artiste of the year for 2015 was?

Wizkid
Olamide
Davido
Olamide Next question

In 2015, the MTV Artiste Of The Decade award went to

Asa
2Baba
PSquare
PSquare Next question

2Baba got the Hall of Fame Award at the Headies in

2016
2017
2018
2016 Next question

How many times have Femi Kuti been nominated for the Grammies?

4 times
6 times
7 times
4 Next question

Song Of The Year at the HEADIES award of 2018

Penalty by Small Doctor
Wo by Olamide
If by Davido
If by Davido Next question
Your score: Not good
