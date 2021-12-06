QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this awards quiz
Which Nigerian has won what and when?
Recommended articles
Which of them won The Best Male category of the MTV Africa Music Awards [MAMA] in 2008?
2Baba
PSquare
D'Banj
D'Banj Next question
The BET award for Best International Act in 2018 went to
Burna Boy
Davido
RunTown
Davido Next question
Headies Artiste of the year for 2015 was?
Wizkid
Olamide
Davido
Olamide Next question
In 2015, the MTV Artiste Of The Decade award went to
Asa
2Baba
PSquare
PSquare Next question
2Baba got the Hall of Fame Award at the Headies in
2016
2017
2018
2016 Next question
How many times have Femi Kuti been nominated for the Grammies?
4 times
6 times
7 times
4 Next question
Song Of The Year at the HEADIES award of 2018
Penalty by Small Doctor
Wo by Olamide
If by Davido
If by Davido Next question
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng