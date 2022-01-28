RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this Adekunle Gold trivia

So how much do you know about AG, everyone's favourite baby?

Which of these names doesn't belong to him

AG Baby
King Of Photoshop
King of Rebrand
How old is Adekunle Gold in 2022?

35
36
37
Which music video is this picture from?

Sinner
Pick Up
Ire
Try to pick out his correct wedding date

13 January 2019
11 January 2019
9 January 2019
This one is simple: What is AG Baby's surname

Kasumu
Kosoko
Karimu
Who did he feature on his song 'AG Baby'?

Nailah Blackman
Lucky Ndaye
Simi
Complete the lyrics: "Giuseppe Zanotti..."

Inna Maserati
Like a Zanetti
Do me on the titi
