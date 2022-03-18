QUIZ: We challenge you to score a perfect 10 on this general knowledge quiz
Let what youve got!
Pick the odd one out
Cristiano Ronaldo
Bruno Fernandez
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Next question
Pick the odd one out
AbdulSalaam Abubakar
Sanni Abacha
Ernest Sonekan
Ernest Sonekan Next question
Pick the odd one out
Nnewi
Onitsha
Osun
Mbaise
Osun Next question
Pick the odd one out
Enchanting
Attractive
Repugnant
Mesmerizing
Repugnant Next question
Pick the odd one out
Brazil
Bolivia
Belarus
Cambodia
Cambodia Next question
Pick the odd one out
England
Estonia
Equitorial Guinea
Germany
China Next question
Pick the odd one out
Things Fall Apart
Joys Of Motherhood
Purple Hibiscus
Animal Farm
Animal Farm Next question
Pick the odd one out
Basmati Rice
Singaporean Noodles
Pounded Yam
Pounded Yam Next question
Pick the odd one out
Antelope
Shark
Crocodiles
Crocodiles Next question
Pick the odd one out
Bob Hearts Abishola
Poetic Justice
Black-ish
FRIENDS
Poetic Justice Next question
We prefer not to further comment on this.
Share your score:
You're somewhere between mediocre and average, depending on how hard you choose to be on yourself.
Share your score:
A little more and you'd be perfect. Regardless, hats off to you.
Share your score:
Oshey, Whiz Kid!
Share your score:
Share your score:
