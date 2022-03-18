RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: We challenge you to score a perfect 10 on this general knowledge quiz

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Let what youve got!

Brainy man
Brainy man
Recommended articles

Pick the odd one out

Cristiano Ronaldo
Bruno Fernandez
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Next question

Pick the odd one out

AbdulSalaam Abubakar
Sanni Abacha
Ernest Sonekan
Ernest Sonekan Next question

Pick the odd one out

Nnewi
Onitsha
Osun
Mbaise
Osun Next question

Pick the odd one out

Enchanting
Attractive
Repugnant
Mesmerizing
Repugnant Next question

Pick the odd one out

Brazil
Bolivia
Belarus
Cambodia
Cambodia Next question

Pick the odd one out

England
Estonia
Equitorial Guinea
Germany
China Next question

Pick the odd one out

Things Fall Apart
Joys Of Motherhood
Purple Hibiscus
Animal Farm
Animal Farm Next question

Pick the odd one out

Basmati Rice
Singaporean Noodles
Pounded Yam
Pounded Yam Next question

Pick the odd one out

Antelope
Shark
Crocodiles
Crocodiles Next question

Pick the odd one out

Bob Hearts Abishola
Poetic Justice
Black-ish
FRIENDS
Poetic Justice Next question
Your score: Bummer
We prefer not to further comment on this.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Just there.
You're somewhere between mediocre and average, depending on how hard you choose to be on yourself.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Impressive
A little more and you'd be perfect. Regardless, hats off to you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Spectacular!
Oshey, Whiz Kid!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: We challenge you to score a perfect 10 on this general knowledge quiz

QUIZ: We challenge you to score a perfect 10 on this general knowledge quiz

Quiz: Take this quiz we'll guess how problematic you are

Quiz: Take this quiz we'll guess how problematic you are

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular European countries?

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular European countries?

Quiz: Can we guess how smart you are on a scale of 0-100?

Quiz: Can we guess how smart you are on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: Find out what kind of weekend you are about to have

QUIZ: Find out what kind of weekend you are about to have

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

IWD 2022: Do you know what these women are iconic for?

IWD 2022: Do you know what these women are iconic for?

QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?

QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

Trending

Quiz: Can we guess how smart you are on a scale of 0-100?

You have to always use your sense.

QUIZ: Find out what kind of weekend you are about to have

Party

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular European countries?

Vexels

Quiz: Take this quiz we'll guess how problematic you are

Pissed AF