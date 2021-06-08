RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: We challenge you to score 9 of these 10 trivia questions

Let's see what you've got!

Which song currently has the global highest views on YouTube?

Despacito by Luis Fionsi & Daddy Yankee
Baby Shark by Pinkfong Kids' Songs & Stories
Gangnam Style by Psy
Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
Baby Shark by Pinkfong Kids' Songs & Stories Next question

What language has the most words?

French
Arabic
English
German
English Next question

The Statue of Liberty was given to the US by which country?

Brazil
UK
France
Canada
France Next question

What is Chandler’s last name in the sitcom "Friends"?

Geller
Greene
Tribbiani
Bing
Bing Next question

Name the three primary colors

Red, yellow, and blue.
White, black and grey
Green, white, green
Blue, green, red
Red, yellow, and blue. Next question

Which country invented tea?

England
America
China
Japan
China Next question

Which chess piece can only move diagonally?

Pawn
Bishop
Rook
King
Bishop Next question

What’s the most expensive home in the world?

Buckingham Palace
White House
Aso Rock
Kensington Palace Gardens
Buckingham Palace Next question

How many bones do sharks have in their bodies?

They've got 36 bones
Zero bones
Just 12
A total of 76
Zero bones Next question

How many hearts does an octopus have?

It has only 1
It has 2
I think it's 3
A total of 4
I think it's 3 Next question
Your score: Bummer
We prefer not to further comment on this.
Your score: Just there.
You're somewhere between mediocre and average, depending on how hard you choose to be on yourself.
Your score: Impressive
A little more and you'd be perfect. Regardless, hats off to you.
Your score: Spectacular!
Oshey, Whiz Kid!
Your score:
