QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal
Have you ever eaten eba and beans?
Nope.
I have.
Not yet. But I don't mind
I'll rather chew muddy jeans
How about bread and egusi?
God forbid
I've not but I think I like the idea
I have. Loved it!
I have but I'd never do that again
Have you ever eaten rice and yam?
All the time
Nope
Few times
I prefer to not speak
How do you feel about eating snake meat?
Strongly disagree
Mildly disagree
Strongly agree
Mildly agree
How about frogs?
Strongly disagree
Mildly disagree
Strongly agree
Mildly agree
Do you eat dogs?
Over my dead body
Yeah I do. Love it
I have but I'll never do that again
I haven't but I don't mind
Have you ever eaten rice and okro or ogbono soup?
Hell yeah! Love it so much
Never!
I have but only because I had no option at the time
I prefer to not speak
How well do you love taking bread and coke together?
100%
75%
50%
25%
It's not a big deal. Keep chowing away, young king/queen
You're doing well.
You should take more risks with your food combo. Just take risk and succeed. Easy peasy.
Your mantra is: if it's edible. I will try it. Not bad sha. Not bad.
