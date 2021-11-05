RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal

Ayoola Adetayo

This appetite quiz is as interesting as this previous foodie quiz here.

Food Quiz
Food Quiz
Have you ever eaten eba and beans?

Nope.
I have.
Not yet. But I don't mind
I'll rather chew muddy jeans

How about bread and egusi?

God forbid
I've not but I think I like the idea
I have. Loved it!
I have but I'd never do that again

Have you ever eaten rice and yam?

All the time
Nope
Few times
I prefer to not speak

How do you feel about eating snake meat?

Strongly disagree
Mildly disagree
Strongly agree
Mildly agree

How about frogs?

Strongly disagree
Mildly disagree
Strongly agree
Mildly agree

Do you eat dogs?

Over my dead body
Yeah I do. Love it
I have but I'll never do that again
I haven't but I don't mind

Have you ever eaten rice and okro or ogbono soup?

Hell yeah! Love it so much
Never!
I have but only because I had no option at the time
I prefer to not speak

How well do you love taking bread and coke together?

100%
75%
50%
25%
Your score: Very weird appetite
It's not a big deal. Keep chowing away, young king/queen
Your score: Normal appetite
You're doing well.
Your score: Unadventurous appetite
You should take more risks with your food combo. Just take risk and succeed. Easy peasy.
Your score: Weird appetite
Your mantra is: if it's edible. I will try it. Not bad sha. Not bad.
Ayoola Adetayo

