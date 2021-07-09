QUIZ: The ultimate test to recognise real and fake foodies
Take this quiz to find out where you belong!
Have you ever tried yam and rice?
Yup! And I will do it again
Yes. But I'd rather not do it again
Nope. But I'm willing to try
Ewww. I never want to taste that.
Which is the most elite Beans partnership?
Beans and fried plantain
Rice and beans
Beans and yam
Beans and boiled plantain
Bread and beans
Beans and garri
Asun, Suya, or Kilishi: which is the most superior?
Kilishi
Suya
Asun
Me I don't know o
You can only have one Bread combo for life
Bread and fried eggs
Bread and milo/bournvita
Bread and coke [or fanta or any fizzy drink]
Bread and beans
Let's talk about dog meat aka 404
Will never have it [for religious reasons]
Will never try it [non-religious reasons]
Tried it. But I don't like it
Tried it. Love it!
The ultimate rice form is
Jollof rice
Fried rice
White rice and stew
I can't decide
You are hungry while eating a mountain of food, and you're already planning for the next round before one meal finishes. You're the realest! It actually doesn't get more foodie-r than this!
You're not as 'foodie' as you think you are. So so so many people out-foodie you. You like food, alright. But be calming down.
You just don't like being hungry. That does not make you a foodie. Hope you know that? Don't be going around calling yourself a foodie oh.
If it's possible to actually hate food and completely avoid it, you would. That's how un-foodie you are. LOL.
