QUIZ: Take this sexy test and we will guess your body count
Well know if you belong to nobody or everybody.
Recommended articles
Do you know who Barney Stinson is?
Yes.
Nope.
Heard of him but don't know who he is
Am I a joke to you?
Dem dey use hin name collect money for bank?
Refuse to answer this
What have your partners said about your sex game?
On point
Average
Excellent!
Shitty.
Never had sex.
What do you think of your own sex skills?
100%
88%
66%
44%
22%
Below 20%
When was the first time you had sex?
Before my 18th birthday
18-21
22-24
25-27
28-29
30+
Pick a relationship status?
Married
In a relationship
It's complicated
In a situationship
Engaged
Single pringle
Which is the greatest sex postion ever?
Missionary
Doggy
Cowgirl
Reverse cowgirl
Others. Click here.
I'm a virgin o, abeg.
And which of these is your fave sex position?
I prefer to not say.
Virgin, please.
Reverse cowgirl
Missionary
Doggy
None of the above
Do you consider this more intimate than sex?
Yes!!!
Hell no!
Depends on my mood.
I don't know jor
Virgins click here.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng