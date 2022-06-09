RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Take this sexy test and we will guess your body count



Ayoola Adetayo

Well know if you belong to nobody or everybody.

[Credit: Youtube]
[Credit: Youtube]
Do you know who Barney Stinson is?

Yes.
Nope.
Heard of him but don't know who he is
Am I a joke to you?
Dem dey use hin name collect money for bank?
Refuse to answer this

What have your partners said about your sex game?

On point
Average
Excellent!
Shitty.
Never had sex.

What do you think of your own sex skills?

100%
88%
66%
44%
22%
Below 20%

When was the first time you had sex?

Before my 18th birthday
18-21
22-24
25-27
28-29
30+

Pick a relationship status?

Married
In a relationship
It's complicated
In a situationship
Engaged
Single pringle

Which is the greatest sex postion ever?

Missionary
Doggy
Cowgirl
Reverse cowgirl
Others. Click here.
I'm a virgin o, abeg.

And which of these is your fave sex position?

I prefer to not say.
Virgin, please.
Reverse cowgirl
Missionary
Doggy
None of the above

Do you consider this more intimate than sex?

Yes!!!
Hell no!
Depends on my mood.
I don't know jor
Virgins click here.

Which of these erotic fruit images is most relatable?

1
2
3
4
5

Pick a colour

Teal
White
Magenta
Yellow
Red
Turquoise
Your score: 0
Heeeey. Look, a virgin! We hear there's only about 6 of you left in the country. You're in an exclusive league of humans. If you ever want to feel bad about not getting laid, think of that.
Your score: 1-10
Nice and tidy. Although we suspect you are yet to hit your hoe phase. You'll get there soon enough. Keep warming up.
Your score: Between 11 and 30
Some will say you already belong to the streets but naah, not us. We think you're just experimenting and it's OK. No judgement here. Stay happy and shey jeje.
Your score: Between 31 and 50
Is there any neighbour of yours you've not shagged? Any state in Nigeria you've not covered? We bet you've even made a clean sweep of all the geo-political zones in Naija. Baddest!
Your score: Between 51 and 100
You're known in your area and you're known overseas. And even for Asia, na your name dem dey scream: Okogbolor, you are too bad!
Your score: 100+
You're always ready. Always in the mood. Everywhere , anywhere, whenever, wherever. And it does not even look like you are ready to slow down. These streets will never forget you King/Queen. Never ever.


Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

