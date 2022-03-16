RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Take this quiz we'll guess how problematic you are

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

No fighting. Its just all fun and games.

Pissed AF
Pissed AF
Recommended articles

Where are you right now?

At home
On the road
In the office
Somewhere else

When was the last time you sent a nude?

Never done that
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
Few days ago
Today

When was the last time you received one?

Like I said, I'm not into shit like that
Today
Few days back
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember

What's your relationship status?

Single
Dating
Engaged
Married
Depends on who's asking

Tell us your body count. Don't worry it's confidential.

Over 20
Between 10-19
Between 0-9
Virgin, click here

How long have you ever gone without having any issues with anyone?

One week
Less than a week
Months
One year
More than a year
Your score: 100% problematic
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 77% problematic
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 33% problematic
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 0% problematic
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quiz: Take this quiz we'll guess how problematic you are

Quiz: Take this quiz we'll guess how problematic you are

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular European countries?

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular European countries?

Quiz: Can we guess how smart you are on a scale of 0-100?

Quiz: Can we guess how smart you are on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: Find out what kind of weekend you are about to have

QUIZ: Find out what kind of weekend you are about to have

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

IWD 2022: Do you know what these women are iconic for?

IWD 2022: Do you know what these women are iconic for?

QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?

QUIZ: Can we guess how deeply in love you are?

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how your New Year resolutions are going?

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how your New Year resolutions are going?

Trending

QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

Humans [Refinery]

QUIZ: Find out what kind of weekend you are about to have

Party

Quiz: Can we guess how smart you are on a scale of 0-100?

You have to always use your sense.

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular European countries?

Vexels