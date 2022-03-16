Quiz: Take this quiz we'll guess how problematic you are
No fighting. Its just all fun and games.
Where are you right now?
At home
On the road
In the office
Somewhere else
When was the last time you sent a nude?
Never done that
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
Few days ago
Today
When was the last time you received one?
Like I said, I'm not into shit like that
Today
Few days back
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
What's your relationship status?
Single
Dating
Engaged
Married
Depends on who's asking
Tell us your body count. Don't worry it's confidential.
Over 20
Between 10-19
Between 0-9
Virgin, click here
How long have you ever gone without having any issues with anyone?
One week
Less than a week
Months
One year
More than a year
Share your score:
