Quiz: Are you addicted to social media?
Answer these questions to find out.
Have you ever borrowed money to buy data?
All the time
Few times
Never
Ever begged someone to do data subscription for you?
Never
Sometimes
All the time
How would you rate your relationship with Instagram?
Love it.
Hate it.
Indifferent.
Facebook. Twitter. Tiktok. Snapchat. Instagram. Triller. How many of them do you have an account with?
Four
More than four
Less than four
You're on social during meetings/religious gatherings
Lol. All the time
Only when I get bored
Rarely
When you don’t have access to social media, how do you feel?
Bothered
Unbothered
Depends
You spend more time on social media daily than you intended
Yes
No
It depends
You take your phone with you to the restroom
Most of the time
Occasionally
Never
You see and reply to all DMs immediately
All the time
Sometimes
Never
You’ve met 3 or more lovers/sex partners from social media
Yes
No
I prefer to not speak
