RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how lit your sex life will be this year

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Also, find out what your perfect new year resolution should be here

Better sex (Shutterstock)
Better sex (Shutterstock)
Recommended articles

When was the last time you sent a nude?

Never done that
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
Few days ago
Today

When was the last time you received one?

Like I said, I'm not into shit like that
Today
Few days back
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember

What's your relationship status?

Single
Dating
Engaged
Married
Depends on who's asking

Tell us your body count. Don't worry it's confidential.

Over 20
Between 10-19
Between 0-9
Virgin, click here

How long have you ever gone without having sex?

One week
Less than a week
Months
One year
More than a year

Where are you right now?

At home
On the road
In the office
Somewhere else

Rate your sex life in 2021 over 100

99%
70%
50%
20%
Your score: 100% lit
Get ready for all the action you are getting this year. Even your longest crush will come around this year. It's about to be a partyyyyyy!!!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 77% lit
Ooooh. You're so going to get it this year. It won't be 100% but it'll be quite a lot. So maybe that is a good thing, yes?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 33% lit
Manage the one you see like that. Next year will be better. If it's any consolation, let's just quickly tell you that there will be people that won't get nothing all year long. And it's not even as if they are doing celibacy oh. So you better be thankful for what you're about to receive.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 0% lit
You're going to pretend like all is OK but we all know that it's you and konji all year long. Take it in good faith. Cu in *suffering and smiling* by Baba Fela.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how lit your sex life will be this year

Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how lit your sex life will be this year

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll find love in 2022?

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll find love in 2022?

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll leave your job this year or not?

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll leave your job this year or not?

Quiz: Can we guess how long your money will be this year?

Quiz: Can we guess how long your money will be this year?

Quiz: Find out what 2022 holds in store for you

Quiz: Find out what 2022 holds in store for you

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how much of your goals you achieved in 2021?

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how much of your goals you achieved in 2021?

QUIZ: Play this scenario game to determine how patient you are

QUIZ: Play this scenario game to determine how patient you are

QUIZ: Find out what your new year resolution should really be

QUIZ: Find out what your new year resolution should really be

QUIZ: Find out what kind of bread you are

QUIZ: Find out what kind of bread you are

Trending

Quiz: Find out what 2022 holds in store for you

Happy New year

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll find love in 2022?

Five ways to know whether you're in love or not.

Quiz: Can we guess how long your money will be this year?

Nigerians spend more money than they earn

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll leave your job this year or not?

___8703743___2018___8___8___16___Confused+iStock