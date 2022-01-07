Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how lit your sex life will be this year
Also, find out what your perfect new year resolution should be here
Recommended articles
When was the last time you sent a nude?
Never done that
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
Few days ago
Today
When was the last time you received one?
Like I said, I'm not into shit like that
Today
Few days back
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
What's your relationship status?
Single
Dating
Engaged
Married
Depends on who's asking
Tell us your body count. Don't worry it's confidential.
Over 20
Between 10-19
Between 0-9
Virgin, click here
How long have you ever gone without having sex?
One week
Less than a week
Months
One year
More than a year
Where are you right now?
At home
On the road
In the office
Somewhere else
Rate your sex life in 2021 over 100
99%
70%
50%
20%
Manage the one you see like that. Next year will be better. If it's any consolation, let's just quickly tell you that there will be people that won't get nothing all year long. And it's not even as if they are doing celibacy oh. So you better be thankful for what you're about to receive.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng