Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how horny you are

Ayoola Adetayo
How horny are you on a scale of 0-100?

Where are you right now?

At home
On the road
In the office
Somewhere else

When was the last time you sent a nude?

Never done that
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
Few days ago
Today

When was the last time you received one?

Like I said, I'm not into shit like that
Today
Few days back
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember

What's your relationship status?

Single
Dating
Engaged
Married
Depends on who's asking

Tell us your body count. Don't worry it's confidential.

Over 20
2021-10-18T22:00:00+00:00
0-9
Virgin, click here

How long have you ever gone without having sex?

One week
Less than a week
Months
One year
More than a year
Your score: 100% horny
You're nearing breaking point already. It's even as if you can't concentrate anymore. You really, truly can't wait to do it. Good luck in your endeavours.
Your score: 77% horny
The next person who grants you consent is about to know just how much sexual ginger you've pent up. Our thoughts and prayers are with that man or woman.
Your score: 33% horny
It's not as if you will not do if the chance presents itself but you are cool if it doesn't happen either. You're in such a good place.
Your score: 0% horny
You are 100% satisfied. 100% light. And 100% happy with the world right now. Konji's got nothing on you.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
