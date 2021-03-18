Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how horny you are
How horny are you on a scale of 0-100?
Where are you right now?
At home
On the road
In the office
Somewhere else
When was the last time you sent a nude?
Never done that
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
Few days ago
Today
When was the last time you received one?
Like I said, I'm not into shit like that
Today
Few days back
Few weeks back
Few months back
Can't remember
What's your relationship status?
Single
Dating
Engaged
Married
Depends on who's asking
Tell us your body count. Don't worry it's confidential.
Over 20
2021-10-18T22:00:00+00:00
0-9
Virgin, click here
How long have you ever gone without having sex?
One week
Less than a week
Months
One year
More than a year
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng