  1. quizzes

Quiz: Score 6/8 to show that you’re truly Nigerian

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
A quiz about Nigeria, by a Nigerian, for Nigerians.

How many colours are there in the Nigerian flag?

Three
Two
Four
One
Two Next question

You have an appointment with a friend at 11am. Which scenario is most likely to happen?

Both of you will arive at 11am sharp
Both of you will arrive earlier than 11am
One or both of you will arrive ridiculously late
One or both of you will arrive ridiculously late Next question

Who makes the best jollof in the whole world?

Nigeria
Liberia
Ghana
Senegal
Nigeria Next question

One of these is the common, unofficial after-service meal for Nigerian christians on Sunday

Pounded yam
Rice and stew
Semovita
Rice and stew Next question

Complete this: "Guide our leaders right// Help our youth _______"

To know the truth
The truth to know
To grow in truth
The truth to know Next question

Icecream bowl in the refrigerator usually contains

Soup
Icecream
It depends
It depends Next question
If you're fortunate, you'll meet ice-cream in it. At other times though, it is Ewedu or Edika-ikong that you will find inside.

Nigerians are dragging Nigeria, then people from other countries join in. What do Nigerians do?

Keep quiet
Defend Nigeria
Drag the hell out of those other people
Drag the hell out of those other people Next question
Simply because while Naija is visibly bad, Nigerians don't outsource its bashing to foreigners.

Someone invites you to a wedding ceremony. As a real Nigerian, where do you join them?

At the engagement ceremony
Church
Reception/Afterparty
Reception/Afterparty Next question
Your score: Look at you.
You're obviously not Nigerian and this quiz is not for you. Leave this place abeg.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You sure you're not half Ghanaian or something?
Because what is this bad score you're having in this simple test for Nigerian-ness?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Pure-bred Nigerian
You are Nigeria, Nigeria is you. You're doing well!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Omo Naija!
You're Nigerian through and through. You no fit carry last lailai!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng