Quiz: Score 6/8 to show that you’re truly Nigerian

How many colours are there in the Nigerian flag?
Three
Two
Four
One
Two Next question
You have an appointment with a friend at 11am. Which scenario is most likely to happen?
Both of you will arive at 11am sharp
Both of you will arrive earlier than 11am
One or both of you will arrive ridiculously late
One or both of you will arrive ridiculously late Next question
Who makes the best jollof in the whole world?
Nigeria
Liberia
Ghana
Senegal
Nigeria Next question
One of these is the common, unofficial after-service meal for Nigerian christians on Sunday
Pounded yam
Rice and stew
Semovita
Rice and stew Next question
Complete this: "Guide our leaders right// Help our youth _______"
To know the truth
The truth to know
To grow in truth
The truth to know Next question
Icecream bowl in the refrigerator usually contains
Soup
Icecream
It depends
It depends Next question
If you're fortunate, you'll meet ice-cream in it. At other times though, it is Ewedu or Edika-ikong that you will find inside.
Nigerians are dragging Nigeria, then people from other countries join in. What do Nigerians do?
Keep quiet
Defend Nigeria
Drag the hell out of those other people
Drag the hell out of those other people Next question
Simply because while Naija is visibly bad, Nigerians don't outsource its bashing to foreigners.
Someone invites you to a wedding ceremony. As a real Nigerian, where do you join them?
At the engagement ceremony
Church
Reception/Afterparty
Reception/Afterparty Next question
