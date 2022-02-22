RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

If you aced the quiz here, you'll ace this as well.

Puzzled woman [Unsplash]
Which word is a synonym of BLITHE?

Pompous
Afraid
Casual
Casual Next question

Which word is a synonym of DYSTOPIAN

Utopian
Memsmerizing
Apocalyptic
Apocalyptic Next question

Which word is a synonym of BROBDINGNAGIAN?

Colossal
Supernatural
Aggressive
Colossal Next question

Which word is a synonym of LOGOPHILE?

Obsessed with buttocks
Obsessed with words
Obsessed with art
Obsessed with buttocks Next question

Which word is a synonym of PULCHRITUDINOUS

Appealing
Annoying
Antagonistic
Appealing Next question

Which word is a synonym of CONSANGUINEOUS?

Kindred
Saline
Moody
Kindred Next question

Which word is a synonym of Embourgeoisement?

Impoverishment
Bourgeoisification
Induction
Bourgeoisification Next question

Which word is a synonym of Tergiversation

Execution
Electrocution
Circumlocution
Circumlocution Next question

Which word is a synonym of Impedimenta?

Regalia
Paraphernalia
Entertainer
Paraphernalia Next question

Which word is a synonym of obsequious?

Servile
Tactile
Missile
Servile Next question
Your score: Abysmal
Just go and carry dictionary and start reading. Like, right now!
Your score: Intermediate
Neither awful nor brilliant. Could be worse, could be better. Choose to do better.
Your score: Exemplary
You're part of the 3% that scored this much. You should be proud of yourself.
Your score:
