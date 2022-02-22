QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid
If you aced the quiz here, you'll ace this as well.
Which word is a synonym of BLITHE?
Pompous
Afraid
Casual
Casual
Which word is a synonym of DYSTOPIAN
Utopian
Memsmerizing
Apocalyptic
Apocalyptic
Which word is a synonym of BROBDINGNAGIAN?
Colossal
Supernatural
Aggressive
Colossal
Which word is a synonym of LOGOPHILE?
Obsessed with buttocks
Obsessed with words
Obsessed with art
Obsessed with words
Which word is a synonym of PULCHRITUDINOUS
Appealing
Annoying
Antagonistic
Appealing
Which word is a synonym of CONSANGUINEOUS?
Kindred
Saline
Moody
Kindred
Which word is a synonym of Embourgeoisement?
Impoverishment
Bourgeoisification
Induction
Bourgeoisification
Which word is a synonym of Tergiversation
Execution
Electrocution
Circumlocution
Circumlocution
Which word is a synonym of Impedimenta?
Regalia
Paraphernalia
Entertainer
Paraphernalia
Which word is a synonym of obsequious?
Servile
Tactile
Missile
Servile
Just go and carry dictionary and start reading. Like, right now!
Neither awful nor brilliant. Could be worse, could be better. Choose to do better.
You're part of the 3% that scored this much. You should be proud of yourself.
