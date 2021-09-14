QUIZ: Play this scenario game to determine how patient you are
They say patience is virtue. How virtuous are you?
Make a meal
Beans
Moi moi
Pounded yam
You find nudes that are not yours on your partner's phone. What do you do?
Raise the issue immediately
Relax and gather more evidence before raising it
Never talk about it
Which of these best describes you?
Friendly
Spontaneous
Romantic
You can be one of these babes for 24 hours
Ayra Starr
Tems
Simi
You can be one of these guys for 24 hours
Zinoleesky
Bad Boy Timz
Buju
How many relationships have you been in?
0
1
2 or more
You've got no chill whatsoever. Patience is definitely a strong suit of yours. At all.
On a scale of zero to hundred, you are somewhere around 50. Not bad but you definitely can be a little more patient. You look like the type that needs it.
You are the proverbial dog that eats the fattest bone. You need to do a masterclass and make money off this gift that you have. Let us know when you are ready. Maybe we can sponsor you small. You deserve
