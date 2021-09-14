RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Play this scenario game to determine how patient you are

Ayoola Adetayo

They say patience is virtue. How virtuous are you?

Make a meal

Beans
Moi moi
Pounded yam

You find nudes that are not yours on your partner's phone. What do you do?

Raise the issue immediately
Relax and gather more evidence before raising it
Never talk about it

Which of these best describes you?

Friendly
Spontaneous
Romantic

You can be one of these babes for 24 hours

Ayra Starr
Tems
Simi

You can be one of these guys for 24 hours

Zinoleesky
Bad Boy Timz
Buju

How many relationships have you been in?

0
1
2 or more
Your score: Zero patience
You've got no chill whatsoever. Patience is definitely a strong suit of yours. At all.
Your score: Mid level patience
On a scale of zero to hundred, you are somewhere around 50. Not bad but you definitely can be a little more patient. You look like the type that needs it.
Your score: Super patient
You are the proverbial dog that eats the fattest bone. You need to do a masterclass and make money off this gift that you have. Let us know when you are ready. Maybe we can sponsor you small. You deserve
