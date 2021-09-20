RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Play this 'Never Have I' game to find out how naughty you really are

Naughty or not? There's only one way to find out.

Never have I ever sent nudes

I have
I have never
I can neither confirm nor deny

Never have I ever masturbated

I have
I have never
I can neither confirm nor deny

Never have I ever had sex in a public place

I have
I have never
It depends on what you call 'public'

Never have I ever used a sex toy

I have
I have never
I can neither confirm nor deny

Never have I ever been cuffed during sex

I have
I have never
Not cuffs but I have been restrained with something else

Never have I ever slept with more than one person within 24 hours

I have
I have never
Lmao. I prefer to not speak

Never have I ever been in a threesome

I have
I have never
I can neither confirm nor deny

Never have ever I eaten ass

I have
I have never
I can neither confirm nor deny
Your score: 100% Naughty
You know when people say Naughty by Nature, you're the perfect image for that. Nobody naughtier to be honest.
Your score: 50% Naughty
It's not that bad but you have it in you to be proper naughty. It's occasional but when it happens, you go all out with it.
Your score: 0% Naughty
You're not naughty at all. Flirt game -zero. Nastiness - zero. Kink - zero. Dirty talk - zero. Omo na you for you.
