QUIZ: Play this game to find out whether you're fun or boring
How fun are you?
Would you rather watch
A horror movie
A documentary
A Spanish movie with English subtitles
Would you rather sleep
Naked
With clothes on
With just briefs/panties
Would you rather listen to
Asa
Brymo
Johnny Drille
Would you rather spend time with
Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid
Would you rather play
Video games
Mobile phone games
With people's hearts
Would you rather do
69
Reverse cowgirl
Backshots
Would you rather live in
Ibadan
Enugu
Benin
Would you rather spend a week-long holiday in
Vegas
Zanzibar
Rome
We didn't say so oh. It was the algorithm that said so. You can pick it up your fight with the algorithm. The algorithm does not lie though.
Depends on the day and mood... you can be anything actually.
Every moment spent with you is bliss! You are the type of friend that people want to always spend time with
