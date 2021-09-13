RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Play this game to find out whether you're fun or boring

How fun are you?

Friends [Credit- Slangpedia]
Friends [Credit- Slangpedia]
Would you rather watch

A horror movie
A documentary
A Spanish movie with English subtitles

Would you rather sleep

Naked
With clothes on
With just briefs/panties

Would you rather listen to

Asa
Brymo
Johnny Drille

Would you rather spend time with

Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid

Would you rather play

Video games
Mobile phone games
With people's hearts

Would you rather do

69
Reverse cowgirl
Backshots

Would you rather live in

Ibadan
Enugu
Benin

Would you rather spend a week-long holiday in

Vegas
Zanzibar
Rome
Your score: You're boring
We didn't say so oh. It was the algorithm that said so. You can pick it up your fight with the algorithm. The algorithm does not lie though.
Your score: You're somewhere in between
Depends on the day and mood... you can be anything actually.
Your score: You're so much fun!
Every moment spent with you is bliss! You are the type of friend that people want to always spend time with
